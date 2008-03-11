flOw Team Shows Off Its 24 Hour PS3 Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

thatgamecompany, the team behind flOw and the upcoming Flower, isn't on board with the folks who moan about dreadful PlayStation 3 development. They're knocking out PS3 games in a 24 hour period these days, an exercise they're calling Game Jam as conceived by lead engineer John Edwards. This is how the kids let off some steam, apparently, throwing together a zombie-filled multiplayer shoot-fest with the crudest of the crude graphics. The gameplay, as described by tcg's Kellee Santiago, sounds pretty boss, but it's the Altered Beast sound bites that really warm my heart. Cool concept, one we hope becomes a retail product, despite Santiago's hints otherwise.

thatgamecompany's 24hr Game Jam [PlayStation.blog]

