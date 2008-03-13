Folklore Devs Working On Secret Movie Game

Movie video game producers Brash Entertainment (Jumper: Griffin's Story, Alvin and the Chipmunks) has signed a deal with Japanese developer Game Republic (Genji series, Folklore) to work together on a game based on a "popular Hollywood film". While we've no idea what movie the game is to be based on, famed Game Republic CEO Yoshiki Okamoto hints at a fantasy theme.

"In collaborating with Brash, we were introduced to a very compelling fictional world and given the freedom to expand it through the game. We are working directly with the creative talent from the film, and feel that the close collaboration will result in an amazing game play experience that immerses the player in an incredible fantasy world."

Incredible fantasy world with a 2010 release? Warner Bros. 2010 remake of Clash of the Titans would certainly fit the bill, with the original film allowing it the "popular Hollywood" film label, and Brash does have an agreement with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Just my speculation mind you. We'll just have to wait and see!