Force Unleashed LEGO Announced

Flipping through my son's LEGO magazine over the weekend I noticed this ad for a new LEGO Star Wars ship, the Rogue Shadow, that is "exploding from the much anticipated videogame, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed!"
The ship comes with mini-figs of Juno Eclipse, Battle Damaged Darth Vader and Darth Vader's Apprentice. Hit the jump for close ups of the trip of little men. I wonder if this is going to be a new trend, LEGO screenshots.
This Lego has been on shelf in Australia for many months now. It took me a while to realise that it was [i]based on an as yet unreleased videogame[/i] which is I think unique for Lego licensed toys.