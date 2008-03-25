The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Force Unleashed LEGO Announced

Flipping through my son's LEGO magazine over the weekend I noticed this ad for a new LEGO Star Wars ship, the Rogue Shadow, that is "exploding from the much anticipated videogame, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed!"

The ship comes with mini-figs of Juno Eclipse, Battle Damaged Darth Vader and Darth Vader's Apprentice. Hit the jump for close ups of the trip of little men. I wonder if this is going to be a new trend, LEGO screenshots.

    This Lego has been on shelf in Australia for many months now. It took me a while to realise that it was [i]based on an as yet unreleased videogame[/i] which is I think unique for Lego licensed toys.

