Force Unleashed LEGO Announced

Flipping through my son's LEGO magazine over the weekend I noticed this ad for a new LEGO Star Wars ship, the Rogue Shadow, that is "exploding from the much anticipated videogame, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed!"

The ship comes with mini-figs of Juno Eclipse, Battle Damaged Darth Vader and Darth Vader's Apprentice. Hit the jump for close ups of the trip of little men. I wonder if this is going to be a new trend, LEGO screenshots.