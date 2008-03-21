Former Nintendo Exec Joins Xbox Europe

David Gosen left his position as managing director of Nintendo of Europe back in August of 2004 to pursue opportunities in the mobile gaming market, but now he's back and ready to kick some Nintendo arse as the vice president of Strategic Marketing for Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business in Europe. He'll be in charge of expanding the Xbox 360 into the mass-market in Europe, as well as being responsible for the European Xbox Live Business. If the recent Xbox 360 price drop was a nail poised over a larger share of the European market, Gosen is meant to be the hammer, ready to drive the nail home.

It should be interesting to see how the former Nintendo exec handles going up against a business he was instrumental in building.

LONDON - 20th March 2008: Microsoft today announced the appointment of David Gosen as VP, Strategic Marketing, Interactive Entertainment Business EMEA. Gosen brings more than 20 years' experience with the games industry and with major consumer and consumer technology brands in Europe, and will enable the IEB EMEA organisation to focus on expanding the market for Xbox 360 in the region.

Gosen will be a key member of the Microsoft IEB EMEA leadership team, driving the communications strategy and all marketing for the division as well as having responsibility for the Xbox LIVE ® business in Europe. Reporting to Chris Lewis, VP, IEB EMEA, Gosen will have responsibility for expanding the market in Europe for Xbox 360 as the platform and portfolio grows to offer broader and more mass-market entertainment experiences for consumers of all ages, skills and interests.

Gosen joins the business at a major milestone in its lifecycle. The recent reduction in the estimated retail price (ERP) of Xbox 360 in EMEA has made the platform a mass-market proposition and allowed more consumers in the region to enjoy the ultimate in high-def entertainment.

"I'm very excited to be part of Microsoft IEB at this key stage in the gaming industry," said Gosen. "Xbox 360 is now a mass-market gaming console, and with the recent ERP reduction we're poised to open the market for Xbox 360 even wider. The content portfolio goes from strength to strength and is providing compelling experiences for a broader audience, and the titles we have coming up are massively appealing. Meanwhile Xbox LIVE continues to set the standards for online gaming and community - it is the first unified online entertainment network seamlessly integrated throughout the entire console experience, making it easy for consumers to find the friends, games and entertainment they want. I'm looking forward to joining the the Microsoft IEB team and inviting more and more people into the world of Xbox."

"We're very happy to welcome David to the Microsoft IEB leadership team," said Lewis. "We recently re-aligned to combine laser-sharp focus with strong industry and consumer marketing experience. With David leading strategic marketing, Phil Spencer leading MGS in Europe, and Richard Teversham as Business and Strategy Director, we are in a great position to leverage Xbox 360's European success to further widen the market for Xbox as a mass-market proposition"

Gosen has more than 20 years of senior management experience with blue-chip entertainment , consumer goods multinationals and venture backed enterprises. He most recently served as CEO of I-play Mobile Entertainment, where he drove the company to be one of the Top 5 mobile gaming publishers through a casual consumer focused strategy. Prior to that he was Managing Director of Nintendo, Europe where, over a 5-year period, he was responsible for leading Nintendo's significant European growth across console and handheld. He previously served in senior management positions at British Sky Broadcasting, Mercury One-to-One, Pepsico, and Coca-Cola & Schweppes Beverages.