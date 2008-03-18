Forza 2 DLC Brings a Baker's Dozen New Cars This Week

The new March car pack for Forza 2 hits later this week. On March 19 Forza-heads can pay 400 points to get 13 new vehicles including the new Audi S5 and the 2008 BMW M3. Also included is the Lamborghini LP640 and the Ferrari 430 Scuderia.

To help promote the game the developers will be holding a little in-game competition this weekend and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Xbox Live will be randomly giving away prizes, including a racing wheel and autographed copy of the game, to people who play the game.

