The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

French Footy Team Give Wii The Boot

Euro 2008's coming up. And for France, it's serious business. Having come up short in the World Cup final in '06, Les Blues want to go one better and come home with some silverware. To this effect, coach Raymond Domenech is putting his foot down, outlawing anything that could cause unnecessary injuries to his players. Like the Wii. Seems the risk of injury while playing a round of Wii Boxing is far greater than that found in the rigorous 2-a-day football training sessions demanded of professional players, so the low-impact game console's the one to go.
Les joueurs de l'équipe de France de foot privés de Wii [INV][Image: Getty]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles