French Footy Team Give Wii The Boot

Euro 2008's coming up. And for France, it's serious business. Having come up short in the World Cup final in '06, Les Blues want to go one better and come home with some silverware. To this effect, coach Raymond Domenech is putting his foot down, outlawing anything that could cause unnecessary injuries to his players. Like the Wii. Seems the risk of injury while playing a round of Wii Boxing is far greater than that found in the rigorous 2-a-day football training sessions demanded of professional players, so the low-impact game console's the one to go.

Les joueurs de l'équipe de France de foot privés de Wii [INV][Image: Getty]