Fret Not, Gears of War 2 Shirts Will Happen

Epic has signed a deal with Inno-Wear, makers of various video game licensed apparel to design merchandise for Gears of War 2. Needless to say, we can expect t-shirts, and expect them by the launch of Gears of War 2. Also needless to say, there's a strong probability that these T-shirts will come in a very chocolaty flavor of brown. Let's cross our fingers and hope for the best on this one.

Gears 2 signs up textile leader [CVG]