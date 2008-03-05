Fret Not, Gears of War 2 Shirts Will Happen

Epic has signed a deal with Inno-Wear, makers of various video game licensed apparel to design merchandise for Gears of War 2. Needless to say, we can expect t-shirts, and expect them by the launch of Gears of War 2. Also needless to say, there's a strong probability that these T-shirts will come in a very chocolaty flavor of brown. Let's cross our fingers and hope for the best on this one.
