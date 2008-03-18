From Seiyuu To Dirty Parody Stars...

Previously, we've brought word of the risky Haruhi Suzumiya adult parody flick. But how do those stack up with the animated versions and the various manga incarnations? Or even the characters' voice actors? NOT SO GOOD. Check out these charts that show the characters' voice actors (seiyuu), various artists interpretations including the anime and ending up with the TMA dirty movie actors and actresses. Hit the jump to look at the fugly dude porn actors.

Interesting to note: The Mizuno Makoto manga was so despised by fans that it's not even considered part of the Haruhi canon.

Haruhis [Neta Michelin via Danny Choo]