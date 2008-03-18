From Seiyuu To Dirty Parody Stars...

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Previously, we've brought word of the risky Haruhi Suzumiya adult parody flick. But how do those stack up with the animated versions and the various manga incarnations? Or even the characters' voice actors? NOT SO GOOD. Check out these charts that show the characters' voice actors (seiyuu), various artists interpretations including the anime and ending up with the TMA dirty movie actors and actresses. Hit the jump to look at the fugly dude porn actors.

Interesting to note: The Mizuno Makoto manga was so despised by fans that it's not even considered part of the Haruhi canon.
Haruhis [Neta Michelin via Danny Choo]

  • GoGo Guest

    What has this got to do with ANYTHING... less anime and more video game reports please

