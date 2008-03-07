The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Further Tabula Rasa Reassurance

Update on that MMO Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa clusterfuck. The game bombed, and The Korea Times reported that heads rolled at the developer's Austin Studio. So now that the dust has settled, Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa producer Starr Long now says:

We also launched in an insanely competitive time frame, with several well-known intellectual properties launching follow up products at the same time... We also launched in an insanely competitive time frame, with several well-known intellectual properties launching follow up products at the same time... This is standard in our industry - you ramp up to launch a game and then ramp down once it's live. This is what we are doing over the next several weeks, and it only affects the Tabula Rasa team. Once all is said and done, we will still have a substantial live team for industry standards... NCsoft has committed a lot of money and resources into continuing post-launch development of Tabula Rasa.

As long as Richard Garriot's rattails are safe, everything else is gravy.
