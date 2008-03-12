The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Game, Anime, Manga Company Scramble!

Want a job working for a Japanese game, anime or manga company? GET IN LINE!! In Akihabara, an event called "Raku-Job" gathered twenty companies in the game, manga and anime world to interview prospective applicants. Approximately two-thousand hopefuls showed up, with would-be job hunters coming from as far away as Kobe. Remember kids, it's good to show up to job interviews in suits, but with blurry faces is a definite no-no.
Job Hunting Event [Akiba Blog]

Comments

  • Arun Nair Guest

    i am a total anime and manga fan
    i love drawing anime and am not much used to URL stuff.
    But i am trying to show an image drawn by me and coloured in photoshop.
    Hope it is appreciable...
    Rest i dont know for sure..coz all of you are so much talented..i always strived n loved japanese anime and manga..it rocks!!

    0
    • Anime fan girl Guest

      I love Anime and manga and i want a job in drawing it for companies but i live in Australia and i've looked for courses but havn't found anything that isn't in Japan, can you help?

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles