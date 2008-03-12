Game, Anime, Manga Company Scramble!

Want a job working for a Japanese game, anime or manga company? GET IN LINE!! In Akihabara, an event called "Raku-Job" gathered twenty companies in the game, manga and anime world to interview prospective applicants. Approximately two-thousand hopefuls showed up, with would-be job hunters coming from as far away as Kobe. Remember kids, it's good to show up to job interviews in suits, but with blurry faces is a definite no-no.
Job Hunting Event [Akiba Blog]
Want a job working for a Japanese game, anime or manga company? GET IN LINE!! In Akihabara, an event called "Raku-Job" gathered twenty companies in the game, manga and anime world to interview prospective applicants. Approximately two-thousand hopefuls showed up, with would-be job hunters coming from as far away as Kobe. Remember kids, it's good to show up to job interviews in suits, but with blurry faces is a definite no-no.
i am a total anime and manga fan
i love drawing anime and am not much used to URL stuff.
But i am trying to show an image drawn by me and coloured in photoshop.
Hope it is appreciable...
Rest i dont know for sure..coz all of you are so much talented..i always strived n loved japanese anime and manga..it rocks!!
I love Anime and manga and i want a job in drawing it for companies but i live in Australia and i've looked for courses but havn't found anything that isn't in Japan, can you help?