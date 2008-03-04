Game Boy PocketPrinters On Sale Again

If you are the type who collects old gaming memorabilia that will probably be actually played with once before taking up closet space, then boy oh boy do we have exciting news for you. PlayAsia is selling new, old Game Boy PocketPrinters. Originally retailing for almost $US 60, you can score one now for just $US 10 and shipping. And if you happen to have a compatible Game Boy along with the Pocket Camera peripheral as well, who needs one of those lame-ass camera phones. Am I right?

Buy Game Boy ProcketPrinter [PlayAsia via BoingBoingGadgets][image]