Game Guns Are Fun Guns, Not Real Guns

You use a lot of real guns in games today. Heck, I spent nearly all weekend playing Call of Duty 4, and am now convinced I can work the assault rifle arsenals of both the American and Russian armed forces. I really can't though, and Popular Mechanics are here to remind me that despite looking and sounding real, most in-game guns don't behave like they're real. Take Rainbow Six Vegas 2, for example. Developer Philippe Theiren:

"I take these weapons, and look at what defines them, or what people think defines them. For an Uzi, people think it fires lots of bullets, and it's really inaccurate". That, he knows, has nothing to do with reality—if anything, Uzis are considered some of the most reliable and accurate submachine guns around. But the 80s (and Miami Vice in particular) offered us the Uzi as a low-life villain's weapon, spit-fire and out-of-control. "So I make it fire faster than it should. It's about taking the personality of a weapon, and making it shine in the game".

Slightly disappointing, if only from a "what if Red Dawn happened to me" point of view, but interesting nonetheless.

