Game On Ticket Competition, Week 1 Ends In Just A Few Days!

gameon_cut.jpgWe still have our first batch of three tickets to give away for the Game On exhibit, so if you haven't entered already, or have another retro gaming experience you'd like to share, put fingers to keyboard and email us! Then, be sure to check the site this Wednesday when we announce the winners.

For specific info on how to enter, hit up the original post.

The exhibit opened mid-last week and has a few months of excitement left to go. The official site has everything you need to read to convince you of its awesomeness.

Thanks again to the ACMI for supplying the tickets for the comp.

Week 1: Win Tickets To Melbourne's Game On Exhibit [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • seiryth @Dav[e]tech

    Hey

    i went to this on the weekend, it was fantastic! they had old school consoles and free arcades machines..

    it was nice to finally get to play the original arcade classics on the original machine.. :D

    0
  • fairplay @fairplay

    heh, i was given an assignment today regarding this exhibition. Either way, i gotta haul ass and get down there sometime this month. Here's hoping i can get a free ticket instead of shelling out 10 bucks!

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Hey, I got a project today to go to this, I'm- Wait a second... Fairplay, do I know you!? (Me = Adam, Deakin University Melbourne, Games Design + Development course, first year.) I wonder if we go to the same uni or if they all do this. But how many universities have games courses?!

    Anyhow, good luck with the competition everybody, but I don't mind paying the $10, I think this sounds cool. It's great to see local stuff, and this looks really informative and just plain fun!

    Nice competition guys, it's a good way to support some local industry, or at least local events (Tetris was not made in Australia, unfortunately).

    0

