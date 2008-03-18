The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GameFly Trying Out Trade-In Program

We got word from GameFly subscriber and Kotaku reader Jeremiah who informs that he's one of the few asked to participate in the company's new trade-in program. Inventively named the GameFly Trade-In Program, gamers can send in their used games—shipping cost footed by you—to get credit for their account.

Looks like the mail rental service is going after some of GameStop's business, hoping to pay bottom dollar for more of its library. I can't imagine there are too many publishers and developers who will be thrilled to learn of yet another game retailer who's tapping into the used market.

