Gamefly's Fifth Annual Q Awards

When I first read the words "Q Awards" I auto-magically thought of the late, great actor Desmond Llewelyn but was apparently way off track. These are Gamefly's version of the Oscars sans the cheesy dance routines.

Winners are determined by GameFly members, who according to the GameFly press release are the "... most discerning community of online video game renters." Unfortunately I'm not terribly discerning as I can be easily distracted by bright colors and flashing lights.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare took the Q awards triumvirate, winning "Game of the Year," "Xbox 360 Game of the Year," and "PlayStation 3 Game of the Year."

The recipients of the GameFly Fifth Annual Q Awards are as follows:

GAME OF THE YEAR

(1st) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

(2nd) BioShock

(3rd) Halo 3

PS3 GAME OF THE YEAR

(1st) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

(2nd) Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

(3rd) Assassin's Creed

PS2 GAME OF THE YEAR

(1st) God of War II

(2nd) Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

(3rd) Madden NFL '08

PSP GAME OF THE YEAR

(1st) Ratchet and Clank: Size Matters

(2nd) Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions

(3rd) Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicle

XBOX 360 GAME OF THE YEAR

(1st) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

(2nd) Halo 3

(3rd) BioShock

Wii GAME OF THE YEAR

(1st) Super Mario Galaxy

(2nd) Resident Evil 4

(3rd) Mario Party 8

NINTENDO DS GAME OF THE YEAR

(1st) The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

(2nd) Pokemon Diamond

(3rd) Mario Party DS