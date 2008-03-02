The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gamefly's Fifth Annual Q Awards

When I first read the words "Q Awards" I auto-magically thought of the late, great actor Desmond Llewelyn but was apparently way off track. These are Gamefly's version of the Oscars sans the cheesy dance routines.

Winners are determined by GameFly members, who according to the GameFly press release are the "... most discerning community of online video game renters." Unfortunately I'm not terribly discerning as I can be easily distracted by bright colors and flashing lights.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare took the Q awards triumvirate, winning "Game of the Year," "Xbox 360 Game of the Year," and "PlayStation 3 Game of the Year."

Hit the jump to read about the other winners.

The recipients of the GameFly Fifth Annual Q Awards are as follows:

GAME OF THE YEAR
(1st) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
(2nd) BioShock
(3rd) Halo 3

PS3 GAME OF THE YEAR
(1st) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
(2nd) Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
(3rd) Assassin's Creed

PS2 GAME OF THE YEAR
(1st) God of War II
(2nd) Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock
(3rd) Madden NFL '08

PSP GAME OF THE YEAR
(1st) Ratchet and Clank: Size Matters
(2nd) Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions
(3rd) Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicle

XBOX 360 GAME OF THE YEAR
(1st) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
(2nd) Halo 3
(3rd) BioShock

Wii GAME OF THE YEAR
(1st) Super Mario Galaxy
(2nd) Resident Evil 4
(3rd) Mario Party 8

NINTENDO DS GAME OF THE YEAR
(1st) The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
(2nd) Pokemon Diamond
(3rd) Mario Party DS

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles