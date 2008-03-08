Gameloft Has iPhone Fever, 15 Titles Sprinting For 2008 Release

Mobile gaming? Ha! Oh wait. Our Apple zealotry and iPhone idolatry has made many of us reconsider what gaming on our cellphones means, especially in light of the demos for Spore and Super Monkey Ball shown yesterday. Those are things we might actually want. That passion will probably be more tempered for things like Bubble Bash (aka Puzzle Bobble aka Bust-A-Move aka Snood aka whatever) and the fourteen other Gameloft titles announced to be in development. We'll be eyeballs deep in multicolored gems, jewels and blocks, if the "leading developer and publisher of games for mobile phones" has any say in it by year's end.

Yes, this does mean you'll most likely be playing some Paris Hilton-branded game with your accelerometer at some point. Feel better?

Gameloft Confirms plans to Develop For iPhone with over 15 titles in 2008

NEW YORK - As referenced during the company's keynote speech at the recent Game Developers' Conference, Gameloft, a leading developer and publisher of games for mobile phones, today confirmed its intention to develop over 15 mobile games built upon Apple's iPhone Software Development Kit (SDK).

Though the SDK was recently released, games will only be available to purchase once the App Store, featuring third party applications that can be downloaded to your device via WiFi or EDGE, launches in June 2008.

Utilizing the SDK package, Gameloft development teams have started to create a strong line-up for 2008. As expected, iPhone proves to be a revolutionary gaming device, thanks in part to a 3.5-inch widescreen, the touch screen feature, a strong 3D processor and other exciting features such as the accelerometer.

"The iPhone gaming environment opens a new era in mobile gaming and is exactly what we've been waiting for" said Michel Guillemot, President of Gameloft. "The Apple iPhone has changed the way consumers perceive and interact with their mobile phones, and the release of the SDK is a tremendous opportunity for Gameloft to apply its creative and innovative approach to mobile gaming," said Guillemot. "Due to our investment in creating one of the most advanced and creative development studios to date, we are ideally positioned today to seamlessly integrate new opportunities and quickly produce games that are as evolutionary as they are enjoyable."

Gameloft has already proven successful in their recent relationship with Apple by developing mobile games that are uniquely adapted to the iPod, one of the most widely accepted technological devices in the mass market.

Gameloft sells over 200,000 games per day throughout 80 countries.

Gameloft is the leading international publisher and developer of video games for mobile phones. Established in 1999, it has emerged as one of the top innovators in its field.

