The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gamer Brits Set Pathetic Cosplaying Guinness World Record

It doesn't take much to impress the folks at the Guinness Book of World Records, I guess. They deemed the gathering of 80 cosplayers, each dressed up as a video game character, "The Largest Gathering of Games Characters" that they've ever had on record. The GameSpot report on the matter points out that the record wasn't officially recorded prior to the event, so it wasn't exactly hard.

That certainly doesn't mean that the 30 kids sporting Mario outfits from Argyle Primary School, Kings Cross aren't adorable. We're just expecting the record to be smashed by the weekend. There's surely a con happening somewhere.

UK cosplayers set Guinness World Record [GameSpot]

Comments

  • tryfdd Guest

    that is soooooooooooooooooooooooooo cool

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles