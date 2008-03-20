The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GameStop Expects Wii Delays, 360 and PS3 Price Drops

During a recent investor call GameStop execs said they expect that Wii shortages will continue for at least another six months and that the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 will both see a $US 50 price drop this year, Gamasutra reports.

Asked in its investor call if the company was seeing an end to the post-holiday shortages that affected the Xbox 360, DS, and Wii in January, company COO Dan DeMatteo said that specifically with the Wii, the company anticipated that the console's supply "won't meet demand for the next 2 quarters", at least.

The company also assumes a $US 30 price drop for the PS2, but said they don't see one coming for the Wii or PSP.

The call wrapped up with talk of how the-economic-down-turn-which-must-not-be-named won't effect the game industry and could in fact lead to sales growth as more people travel less and stay home more.

GameStop: Wii Shortages To Continue, Price Drops Expected For PS3, 360 [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles