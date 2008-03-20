GameStop Expects Wii Delays, 360 and PS3 Price Drops

During a recent investor call GameStop execs said they expect that Wii shortages will continue for at least another six months and that the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 will both see a $US 50 price drop this year, Gamasutra reports.

Asked in its investor call if the company was seeing an end to the post-holiday shortages that affected the Xbox 360, DS, and Wii in January, company COO Dan DeMatteo said that specifically with the Wii, the company anticipated that the console's supply "won't meet demand for the next 2 quarters", at least.

The company also assumes a $US 30 price drop for the PS2, but said they don't see one coming for the Wii or PSP.

The call wrapped up with talk of how the-economic-down-turn-which-must-not-be-named won't effect the game industry and could in fact lead to sales growth as more people travel less and stay home more.

