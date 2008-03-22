GameStop Hosts COD 4 Map Pack Preview

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you're going to be in New York City or San Jose California and have a little free time on the 28th of March, you might want to stop by GameStop for a special Call of Duty 4 Variety Map Pack Challenge event. Be one of the first players to get your hands on Broadcast, Creek, Chinatown and Killhouse, the four new multiplayer maps coming out with the April 3rd DLC. Participate in Q&A sessions with developers, trivia contests, eye tests, and finally battle it out on the maps themselves for a chance at various prizes, including a $1,000 gift card. Attendees can register at the GameStop website, with the first few attendees receiving an Xbox Live token that lets you snag the pack for free. A first look at the maps, fabulous prizes, and the chance to hang out at a GameStop after closing hours. What more could a Call of Duty 4 player ask for? Feel free to contact the GameStop directly for a list of prizes, but be warned - the New York store's manager Randy can't find his packet. Poor Randy.

GameStop's Call of Duty 4 Event Page [GameStop via The Mercury News]

