GameStop Launches Brawl With Massive Tournament

Are you the best Super Smash Bros. player in the United States? GameStop wants you to prove it. Along with midnight launches at over 2,500 locations, the retailer has announced a nationwide Super Smash Bros. Brawl tournament event to celebrate the launch of the Wii game, which starts this Saturday at stores across the country. Store tournament winners will advance to the district level on March 15th, the regionals on March 29th, leading up to the finals on April 12th in San Jose California. The grand prize? A 37" Vizio LCD television, the entire Wii software library, a Nintendo Wii, and selected accessories, with 2nd and 3rd place winners taking home gift cards. I'm sure they'd have given out more Wii systems but they just never know when they're going to have them. Hit the jump for more details and specifics on the biggest video game tournament since Fred Savage took on Power Glove boy in Super Mario Bros. 3.

GameStop to Host Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tournaments and Launch Events Nationwide

Players Prepare to "Duke It Out" in the Largest In-Store Tournament Event to Date

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 6, 2008 - GameStop, Corp. (NYSE:GME), the world's largest video game and entertainment software retailer, today announced that it will host Super Smash Bros. Brawl video game tournaments at 2,500 of its U.S. GameStop and EB Games locations on Saturday, March 8, 2008. The tiered tournament program, which represents the largest in-store tournament event to date, is one of several events that GameStop will host surrounding the launch of Super Smash Bros. Brawl by Nintendo, available March 9, 2008.

Each round one tournament will provide players with an opportunity to "duke it out" one-on-one with other contestants in a single-elimination tournament to determine the 2,500 store winners. Many of the participating GameStop and EB Games locations will begin their tournaments at 10:00 p.m., local time; however, customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm the exact time of the tournament. All contestants must check-in at least thirty minutes prior to the start of play.

Store winners will advance to a series of District tournaments on March 15; winners of these competitions will advance to Regional tournaments, which will take place on March 29 (visit www.gamestop.com/smash for District and Regional tournament location details). The top eight scoring Regional winners will be declared the Semifinalists for that region and will advance to the Finals event, to be held on April 12, 2008, at the GameStop tournament store in San Jose, CA. Semifinalists will "brawl" against one another in a series of matches until one player with the best of three rounds score is declared the Grand Prize Winner.

The Grand Prize winner will receive one Vizio 37" LCD-TV, an entire Nintendo Wii Software Library, one Nintendo Wii console and selected accessories, and $5,000 in cash. Prize packages in the form of GameStop gift Cards will be awarded to the second and third place players.

For additional tournament details and to obtain a list of official rules, visit a local GameStop or EB Games retail location or www.gamestop.com/smash.

Midnight Brawl Events

To continue the Super Smash Bros. Brawl celebration that all fans can enjoy, GameStop will also host Midnight Launch Events on Saturday, March 8, 2008, at more than 2,500 locations. Most participating GameStop and EB Games locations will begin their countdown to launch at 10:00 p.m., local time; however, customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm the exact time of the event. Fans can also check out GameStop's inventory of special Super Smash Bros Brawl add-ons including extra controllers, charge kits, and skins.