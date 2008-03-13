GameStop Offering Haze For Free (You Know This Can't Be True)

Here's an odd promotion: GameStop is offering pre-orderers the chance to buy Haze, play it for a week and return it for a full buy-back refund (in-store credit, of course). Whereas most would simply rent a game that they intended to return, GameStop would prefer you to buy a game and forget to return it.

But if a retailer offered us a no-haggle, one-week return on all their titles, such would be commendable to the point of throwing parades in their honour. GameStop, we're subtly glaring in your direction. As for when we kicked you under the table—that was for past transgressions and not passing the butter.

