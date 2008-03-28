Gametraders, Once Again Delivering Awesome: Gametraders has let us know that both its stores in Carousel and Carillon, WA, have stock of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII going for $69.95 a pop. The independent retailer also says that it'll have some Square Enix-flavoured jewellery in the near future.
You can import it yourself for about $10 less if money is more important than convenience.