Gaming Is Killing Camping! Eagle Watching Is Next!

You damn kids! You need to put down your Nintendo PlayStations and get down to one of our nation's fine national or state parks, put some outdoor learnin' into you. In what's just one more advertorial away from becoming a trend, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune is calling for kids, parents and grandparents to get back to nature, shut down the Xboxs and get some eagle watching done, Minnesota style.

What the Star Tribune probably doesn't realise is that the grandparents are now hooked on Wii Sports bowling and the kids are getting their nature fix from Endless Ocean. I'm off to shun real life nature with a photo safari in Pokemon Snap. Take that, anonymous nature boy!

Editorial: Pause the Playstation and head to Wabasha [Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune]

