GDC Attendance Hits Record High



The 2008 Game Developer's Conference saw an all-time high in attendance numbers, as the GDC team has announced that over 18,000 people walked through the convention hall's doors. The five day event featured 400 sessions, 300 exhibitors, and enough Force Unleashed coverage to keep Tori happy (okay, the GDC team didn't announce that, but it's still true).

Jamil Moledina, executive director of the GDC, also issued the obligatory "we're oh so happy about it" quote:

"Every year, the GDC's goal is to deliver tailored learning and networking opportunities for the diverse groups of people who make games... This year's conference not only exceeded our historical attendance record, but also surpassed expectations in terms of content quality and deal-making productivity."

Next year's GDC will be held March 23-27, also in San Francisco, but it will be changing to an invite only system.

