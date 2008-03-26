The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GDC Gears of War 2 Vids Available on XBLM

For those of you that missed out on GDC and Cliffy B's epic entrance (see what I did there?) you can now experience the magic for yourselves on Xbox LIVE Marketplace. In two separate videos (available for free), Epic Games President Mike Capps and Lead Designer Cliff Bleszinski tell you all about what you can expect from the fllow up to one of the biggest games of 2006. Also available is a video documenting the technical aspects and features of the updates Unreal 3 engine by Epic Games CEO and Technical Director Tim Sweeney. All three clips are available now for your downloading and viewing pleasure.

