Gears of War 2 Direct Feed Tech Demo

For those of you who missed GDC, the Gears of War 2 tech demos are available for free on Xbox LIVE Marketplace. For those of you who either don't own an Xbox 360 or are too lazy to connect it to the internet, the Gears of War 2 tech demo is above. It's direct feed and sweet. Another clip after the jump.

