Gears Of War Movie Gets Director, 2010 Release

Wyck Godfrey, producer of the probably-upcoming Gears of War, has told ComingSoon that progress on the movie's coming along nicely. They've even got some key personnel onboard, with a director they're "about to attach" and a tentative release date of Summer 2010. Yikes! That's the future. Now, to wonder who that director is...
Gears of War Movie Update [ComingSoon]
