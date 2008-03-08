The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gerstmann Lands With Giant Bomb

The dust has finally settled for Jeff Gerstmann after the Gamespot controversy. He's actually starting a new site called Giant Bomb. Essentially a review-heavy video game blog, Gerstmann promises his tech crew is building a "robust, feature-filled website...which we'll use to talk about games. And energy drinks".

But Giant Bomb interface 1.0 isn't too shabby. Hit it up and check out the first video in the behind-the-scenes series "How To Build A Bomb". We snagged this still that looks like Luke Plunkett from 20 years in the future was wandering around in the background during Gerstmann's filming. Future Luke, if you can read this, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Welcome to Giant Bomb (dot com) [Giant Bomb]

