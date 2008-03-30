Get Prey For $US 4.95 This Weekend

Get it while it's hot: Steam is offering Prey for $US 4.95, this weekend only:

Here's a deal you can sink your teeth into: this weekend only, pick up the acclaimed first person shooter Prey for just $US 4.95.

In Prey, players enter a living spaceship which enslaves alien races and devours humans for lunch. Prey turns the first person shooter genre upside down with awesome new gameplay features like wall-walking and gravity flipping, making for intense single-player and multi-player experiences.

Prey is built on a heavily modded version of the Doom 3 engine and is developed by critically acclaimed developer Human Head Studios under the direction of 3D Realms.