Get Prey For $US 4.95 This Weekend

Get it while it's hot: Steam is offering Prey for $US 4.95, this weekend only:

Here's a deal you can sink your teeth into: this weekend only, pick up the acclaimed first person shooter Prey for just $US 4.95.

In Prey, players enter a living spaceship which enslaves alien races and devours humans for lunch. Prey turns the first person shooter genre upside down with awesome new gameplay features like wall-walking and gravity flipping, making for intense single-player and multi-player experiences.

Prey is built on a heavily modded version of the Doom 3 engine and is developed by critically acclaimed developer Human Head Studios under the direction of 3D Realms.

Available over at the Steam website.

  • Vangalorr Guest

    Deal was not available in Australia.

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Hey, awesome! This is actually a pretty good game. It had ball walking and portals before Super Mario Galaxy and Portal were out. Five bucks US is still only... What, $6? It seems it is available in Australia to me. It has an AU tag on the page link if I go there myself. So woot.

    I reccommend this game.

