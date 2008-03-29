The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Get Your Own Resistance Chimera Skull

Got at least 2500 bones to drop on the centerpiece of a lifetime? If Resistance: Fall of Man is your thing, you'll definitely want this authentic Chimera skull prop—used in the filming of the Resistance TV spot—to help complete your collection of things that will scare the bejeezus out of visitors and house guests. It's super pricey, with the auction house expecting it to sell in the $US 3000 range, and will most likely be snapped up by Ted Price from Insomniac Games anyway, but it's still fun to imagine this resting menacingly by your PlayStation 3.

Chimera Skull from Playstation 3 game TV ad [eBay - thanks, Benj!]

