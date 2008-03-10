Get Your Very Own Crocheted Prinny/Witzbold

Kotakuite BrynnFlynn let us know that there's an eBay auction going on currently for a Disagea Prinny ... or is that a Witzbold?:
I was looking for something new and unique to crochet, and so I thought "Hey, why not make a little Prinny?" A few hours of mad crocheting and accidents later, I had a Prinny from the popular video game series Disgaea. Then I thought, "Hey, why not make it into a Witzbold?" Another hour of messing around with different yarns later, and I had a little replica of the infamous "Banhammer Wielder" from Kotaku.com, the most popular gaming website on the internet.
And there's even a crocheted ban hammer to go with it. Awwww. It can be yours for the current low low bid of $US 5.99, which is way, way cheaper than most of the crocheted curiosities we post.
Crocheted Prinny/Witzbold - HANDMADE!
