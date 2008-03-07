The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GHIII Sets Dropkick Murphys Free For St. Patty's

St. Patrick's Day in the states is all about dressing in green, getting drunk, and - Activision hopes - playing Guitar Hero III with your friends. To this end they've put together a special song pack in honor of the holiday, featuring three songs from the Celtic band Dropkick Murphys. Available sometime in mid March, the pack will consist of "Famous for Nothing," "(F)lannigan's Ball" and "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya.". The pack will be available via Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network for the low, low price of completely free! You'd be hard-pressed to find a better way to celebrate national drinking day, plus the Guitar Hero controller doubles as a bludgeon just in case any actual Irishmen show up and start causing a fuss. Also, don't forget today's not free Modern Metal Pack, featuring the Deftones' "Hole in the Earth," Avenged Sevenfold's "Almost Easy" and Thrice's "The Arsonist".

ACTIVISION UNVEILS NEW DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT IN MARCH FOR GUITAR HERO® III: LEGENDS OF ROCK

Modern Metal Pack to Feature Chart-Toppers from Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Thrice Dropkick Murphys On Tap for Free Download Available in Time for Dropkick Murphys On Tap for Free Download Available in Time for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

SANTA MONICA, CA - March 6, 2008 - New downloadable songs for Activision Inc.'s Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock are set to storm living rooms across the globe with the release of two new track packs.

Available today is the Modern Metal pack which let's players jam to master recordings of Deftones' "Hole in the Earth," Avenged Sevenfold's "Almost Easy" and Thrice's "The Arsonist." The track pack is now on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and will be available later today on PLAYSTATION®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system.

Additionally, Activision will be kicking off the St. Patrick's Day celebrations with a special free track pack from the popular Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys that will be available mid March. Straight from the band's sixth album, The Meanest of Times, the Dropkick Murphys pack will include master recordings of "Famous for Nothing," "(F)lannigan's Ball" and "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya." The track pack will be available for free to download on Xbox LIVE Marketplace and PLAYSTATION®Store.

Comments

  • jonas lindgren Guest

    guitar hero? kids are better of investing their time and effort into making REAL music with a REAL guitar instead of this 4 button plastic rubbish.

    0
  • Alex Guest

    I play a shit load of Gran Turismo, should I quit that and buy a REAL racing car and head out to a REAL track?
    It is a game ok.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles