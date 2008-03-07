GHIII Sets Dropkick Murphys Free For St. Patty's

St. Patrick's Day in the states is all about dressing in green, getting drunk, and - Activision hopes - playing Guitar Hero III with your friends. To this end they've put together a special song pack in honor of the holiday, featuring three songs from the Celtic band Dropkick Murphys. Available sometime in mid March, the pack will consist of "Famous for Nothing," "(F)lannigan's Ball" and "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya.". The pack will be available via Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network for the low, low price of completely free! You'd be hard-pressed to find a better way to celebrate national drinking day, plus the Guitar Hero controller doubles as a bludgeon just in case any actual Irishmen show up and start causing a fuss. Also, don't forget today's not free Modern Metal Pack, featuring the Deftones' "Hole in the Earth," Avenged Sevenfold's "Almost Easy" and Thrice's "The Arsonist".

ACTIVISION UNVEILS NEW DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT IN MARCH FOR GUITAR HERO® III: LEGENDS OF ROCK

Modern Metal Pack to Feature Chart-Toppers from Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Thrice Dropkick Murphys On Tap for Free Download Available in Time for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

SANTA MONICA, CA - March 6, 2008 - New downloadable songs for Activision Inc.'s Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock are set to storm living rooms across the globe with the release of two new track packs.

Available today is the Modern Metal pack which let's players jam to master recordings of Deftones' "Hole in the Earth," Avenged Sevenfold's "Almost Easy" and Thrice's "The Arsonist." The track pack is now on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and will be available later today on PLAYSTATION®Store for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system.

Additionally, Activision will be kicking off the St. Patrick's Day celebrations with a special free track pack from the popular Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys that will be available mid March. Straight from the band's sixth album, The Meanest of Times, the Dropkick Murphys pack will include master recordings of "Famous for Nothing," "(F)lannigan's Ball" and "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya." The track pack will be available for free to download on Xbox LIVE Marketplace and PLAYSTATION®Store.