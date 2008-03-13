Gibson Adds To Activision's Legal Troubles

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It would appear that Harmonix isn't the only Activision partner who has is in a legal tiff with the publisher. Guitar manufacturer Gibson, whose guitar body styles are licensed for Guitar Hero controllers, says Activision is infringing on a nine year old patent for technology to simulate a musical performance. Reuters reports that Activision has in turn filed suit in federal court to render that patent claim invalid.

According to the report, Gibson sent Activision a letter in January requesting that the Guitar Hero pub apply for a license or stop selling the game. Activision essentially responded, "We thought since you didn't say anything about it, we were cool". Then it went in for a high-five/extended secret handshake thing. It was awkward.

Activision's "Guitar Hero" violates patent: Gibson [Reuters]

