Gibson Sues Guitar Hero Retailers "Reluctantly"

The feud between Guitar Hero publisher Activision and guitar manufacturer Gibson raged on today, with Gibson responding to Activision's statement from earlier today. Activision implied that Gibson cried patent violation only after the marketing agreement between the two fully dissolved, and that it believes "Gibson's claims are disingenuous and lack any justification."
Gibson publicly fired back this afternoon, saying that it filed suit reluctantly and "is required to protect its intellectual property and will continue to do so against any other person in accordance with the law and its rights." The full statement about all this hubbub, from Gibson's perspective is after the jump.
Press Statement from Gibson Guitar in Regards to Guitar Hero Retailer Lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—On Monday, March 17th, Gibson Guitar Corp. brought a lawsuit against various retailers, which are selling Guitar Hero products that are infringing on one of Gibson Guitar's U.S. patents. Gibson Guitar took this action reluctantly, but is required to protect its intellectual property and will continue to do so against any other person in accordance with the law and its rights.
Gibson had tried to settle this issue by negotiating directly with Activision as soon as the patent filed through one of Gibson's divisions was discovered and validated by outside counsel. Activision chose to initiate litigation without notice to Gibson. Now Gibson must pursue enforcement of its patent which predates the launch of the Guitar Hero game by several years.
Gibson is known worldwide for producing classic models in every major style of fretted instrument, including acoustic and electric guitars, mandolins, and banjos. Gibson's HD.6X-PRO Digital Guitar and the Gibson Robot Guitar represent the biggest advances in electric guitar design in over 70 years. Founded in 1894 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and headquartered in Nashville since 1984, Gibson Guitar Corp.'s family of brands now includes Epiphone, Dobro, Maestro, Kramer, Steinberger, Tobias, Echoplex, Electar, Flatiron, Gibson Baldwin Music Education, Slingerland, Valley Arts, Maestro, Oberheim, Sunshine Piano, Take Anywhere Technology, Baldwin, J&C Fischer, Chickering, Hamilton, and Wurlitzer. Gibson's website is www.gibson.com
