God of War Shirts, Heavenly Sword Boxers, Others On Their Way

Sony today revealed that they have granted licensing agreements for some of their top games with four apparel companies. The result will be a slew of T-shirts, hats, boxers, even something called "loungewear" featuring the artistic stylings from such Playstation greats as God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Resistance Fall of Man, Heavenly Sword and Little Big Planet.

I can't friggin wait to lay about in my house wearing nothing more than a pair of LittleBigPlanet whitey-tighties under my silk God of War smoking jacket while I sip cognac and pass judgment on the gaming world.

IV Gear already has their list of games up, but no product pics yet.

So excited. List of companies and silly quotes on the jump.

SONY COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA LAUNCHES NEW LICENSED APPAREL PROGRAM

Companies Work Together to Showcase Top PlayStation® franchise titles

Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. (SCEA) today announces four new industry leaders in apparel and accessory licenses for the PlayStation® brand and various game franchises, including God of War®, Ratchet & Clank®, Resistance Fall of Man®, Heavenly Sword™ and Little Big Planet™. IV Gear Inc. will develop an extensive line of t-shirts, headwear and other apparel for the specialty and mid-tier market. Fortune Fashions will also focus on the mid-tier market as well as mass retail channels for t-shirts and hoodies. Bioworld will produce headwear, bags and accessories. MJC will round out the program with boys and young men's boxers and loungewear.

"PlayStation is an extremely strong and well-known brand" said Shelly Gayner, Director of Licensing, SCEA. "We feel that this is a great opportunity for us to satiate our core fans and extend and capitalize on PlayStation name recognition by creating a new line of apparel in connection with the PlayStation brands and our top franchise titles."

John Leonhardt, President of Dimensional Branding Group, who is leading the DBG PlayStation licensing team, adds, "With the addition of this diverse roster of creative and passionate apparel partners this marks the initiation of PlayStation as one of the most innovative and cutting edge licensing programs."