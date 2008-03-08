GOLDEN BUG (Last Day!)

Adriana writes:
It's a pendant I'm making for my college jewelry class inspired by the Kotaku contest. It's made of 14k gold pierce work on the front and pure silver on the back with a pearl drop. Hopefully it's not too serious for the contest. (T.T)
Not at all! In case you didn't know: We're giving away a copy of Insecticide (DS or PC, the winner decides). Here's the contest, it's a fun one: Make an insect. Like a 3D, real world one.
That's it.
You can use anything to make it EXCEPT CG. So yeah, if you want to make a bug outta newspapers, sticks, clay, whatever, DO IT. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with the subject line "Insect". The contest ends March 7th at midnight PST. That's today!
