Good Deals On Nintendo DS Stuff

If you've been looking for Nintendo DS accessories, Meritline has an excellent sale going on right now, taking 50% off their stock of merchandise. You can score a wall or car charger for $US 9, an extra battery for $US 7 and silicon skins for $US 6.50. Plus there's free shipping. Just make sure to use the coupon code "NDS50POFF" at checkout to see the savings. Oh, and remember that lithium ion batteries are an iffy purchase when on sale, since they lose capacity from the time they are produced and have probably been sitting around for a while.

Accessories for Nintendo DS Lite [Meritline via BargainJack]