Government Denies Gaming/Violent Behaviour Link

As we previously posted, it looks like the UK is getting the choice not to purchase Manhunt 2. Hooray! So, is the British bureaucratic Department for Culture, Media and Sport going to try to stop this? You know, intervene. Says a department mouthpiece:

The classification of Manhunt 2 is a matter for the BBFC and the Video Appeals Committee... It is important to note that there is no conclusive evidence of any link between playing computer games and violent behaviour in real life. Our concern is to make sure that inappropriate material is kept away from children.

Whoever at the DCMS said this is smart and deserves a high five.
No Evidence [GamesIndustry][Pic]

