Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Tracks, Vehicles and Features

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue will include more than 60 vehicles, 14 tuned cars, six tracks and a host of modes, Sony Computer Enterainment of America announced today.

"This impressive vehicle lineup and the additional features that cater to North American racing fans are great compliments to Gran Turismo 5 Prologue's stunning 1080p graphics and revolutionary online features," said Scott A. Steinberg, vice president, product marketing, SCEA. "Fans are sure to be pleased with the first Gran Turismo product for sale on PLAYSTATION 3."

The game's modes will be a Drift Mode, Car Tuning, two-player split screen racing and a "new set of offline and online Race Events." The tracks included will be Suzuka Circuit, Eiger Nordwand, Fuji Speedway, London City Track, Daytona International Speedway and High Speed Ring.

It sounds like Prologue, which will support rumble controllers, is shaping up to be quite the robust tease. Hit the jump for the full list of cars and description of the different modes and a slew of screens.

