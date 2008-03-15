The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Grand Theft Auto IV Has 15 Multiplayer Modes

Rockstar has finally spilled the beans on Grand Theft Auto IV's multiplayer offerings to PSM Spain. Featuring up to 16 players, 15 modes of play (including races, deathmatch and one co-op single player mission), and fully customisable characters, it looks like the game will push multiplayer pretty hard and use the same world map as the single player campaign. Hit the link for all the details.

Multiplayer info + new images, PSM magazine from Spain [GTAForum via GTA4.net]

