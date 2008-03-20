The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Grand Theft Auto IV Rated By ESRB

The Entertainment Software Ratings Board has weighed in on the potentially objectionable content in Grand Theft Auto IV, giving it an "M" rating, citing the game as having "Partial Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs and Alcohol, Blood, and Intense Violence." One might suspect that, given the "AO" controversy surrounding Rockstar Games' Manhunt 2 and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' "Hot Coffee" mod, the ESRB did its due diligence and more when reviewing the contents of GTA IV.

One might also suspect that, when the game is finally release, opportunistic, fear mongering elected officials, clueless mainstream media and glory seeking attorneys may find extra content not listed, including Virtual Rape, Cop Killing, Overt Racism, Gerbil Abuse, Being On Someone's Lawn and Buggery. We're looking forward to a fun ride.

