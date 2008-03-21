The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox 360 Limited To 500

Microsoft is doing its best to ensure that everyone and their bloggin' grandmother knows that Grand Theft Auto IV is shipping day and date with its PlayStation 3 counterpart. One of the ways they're doing that is through a limited production of GTA IV-branded Xbox 360 Elites, which Complex writes it recently received. No, you can't buy them in stores, but I'm sure one money hungry recipient will put his or her Xbox 360, with the matching metal briefcase, up on eBay soon. Keep your eye peeled, collectors.

Xbox Drops 500 Limited Edition GTA IV 360s [Complex]

  • rambo Guest

    i don't understand what the purpose of this is... who are they sending these 360s too?

