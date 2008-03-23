Grand Theft Childhood: In Depth

We've mentioned the latest study coming out on aggression, kids, and violent video games, a book by two Harvard researchers entitled Grand Theft Childhood: The Surprising Truth About Violent Video Games. In case you're just itching for more information on the study that comes down on the side of the gaming industry, an education blog has three lengthy articles up discussing the book. The three-parter (as of now) includes some thoughts on the research, an interview with one of the researchers, and some more thoughts on what all this means when it comes to parenting.

The book is due out next month, but there's lots of information floating around out there on the new study. The articles are quite lengthy all told, but worth browsing if you're interested in the subject.

Shoot-em Up Video Games - The Cause of Greater Anti-social Behaviours in Teens?; Author Reveals "The Surprising Truth About Violent Video Games"; Experts State: Do Not Banish - Instead, Manage Violent Video Game Play [Open Education]