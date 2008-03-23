The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Grand Theft Childhood: In Depth

We've mentioned the latest study coming out on aggression, kids, and violent video games, a book by two Harvard researchers entitled Grand Theft Childhood: The Surprising Truth About Violent Video Games. In case you're just itching for more information on the study that comes down on the side of the gaming industry, an education blog has three lengthy articles up discussing the book. The three-parter (as of now) includes some thoughts on the research, an interview with one of the researchers, and some more thoughts on what all this means when it comes to parenting.

The book is due out next month, but there's lots of information floating around out there on the new study. The articles are quite lengthy all told, but worth browsing if you're interested in the subject.

Shoot-em Up Video Games - The Cause of Greater Anti-social Behaviours in Teens?; Author Reveals "The Surprising Truth About Violent Video Games"; Experts State: Do Not Banish - Instead, Manage Violent Video Game Play [Open Education]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles