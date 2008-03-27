GT5 Driving Along With Weezer

Yesterday we learned that Weezer and The Mars Volta would be among the artist featured in the soundtrack for Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, and now with have proof in motion. I tend not to get into a Gran Turismo game until the whole music plus driving experience hits me. With Gran Turismo 4 I was completely neutral until the opening movie, when Van Halen's Panama kicked in. This time around it's Weezer's Automatic. I am now officially looking forward to the game. Hit the jump for another clip featuring a remix of The Mars Volta's Goliath. Good stuff.
