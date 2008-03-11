GT5 Prologue & Bundle Priced, Dated For Europe

SCEE have announced a pair of release dates and a price for Gran Turismo 5: Prologue's European launch. The Blu-Ray version of the game will hit stores on March 28, while the downloadable version will arrive a day earlier as part of the week's PSN update. Those worried there will be discrepancies between the version's needn't, as the only difference is one comes in a box and one doesn't. The game will retail for â‚¤25/â‚¬40, and is joined by the GT5 PS3 bundle (â‚¤300/â‚¬400) we mentioned the other week, which will also be appearing on March 28. Presser follows if you're at all interested.