GT5 Prologue Goes Platinum In Europe

Europe don't love Gran Turismo. They love Gran Turismo. Anyone in need of a reminder of this, here's your reminder: SCEE reckon the game's on the cusp of one million preorders, which with the game still a few weeks away will surely make it the first PS3 game to go platinum before it's even been released. Imagine how many copies the actual game's going to sell...

