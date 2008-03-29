GT5 Prologue Hits Euro PS Store, All Is Well

Sony has apparently overcome yesterday's technical difficulties in Europe, and Gran Turismo 5 Prologue is now available for purchase. The company apologised for any inconvenience to all of the friendly Europeans who were unable to drive shiny cars around yesterday.

"We would like to apologise for the lack of a PS Store refresh yesterday," Sony said. "As previously mentioned, we unfortunately experienced some last minute technical difficulties and were unable to publish the new content as planned."

GT5P is joined by the UEFA Euro 2008 demo, Unreal Tournament 3 and Turok map packs, and the Eye of Judgment Bio Rebellion card set. We now return you to your previously scheduled download.



