GT5 Prologue To Be Updated After Launch

When Gran Turismo 5 Prologue launches, it won't let you create private races for just you and your buddies. Nor will it let you indulge in a spot of in-game voice chat. But don't despair, because that stuff's coming later, with these two features (and, most likely, more) to be added to the game in future updates. Certainly sets a new benchmark for those who think games these days are shipping unfinished, but then adding features late is better than never adding them at all. I guess.
