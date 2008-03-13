The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA Critic Governor Spitzer Quitzers

New York Governor Eliot Spitzer has called it quits. As you may recall, the long-time critic of Grand Theft Auto who once singled-out the game's use of prostitution was recently singled-out for his own use of prostitution. In a two-minute speech delivered at his office after what must have been an exciting motorcade ride from his home, the Governor has thrown in the towel, explaining that everyone must take responsibility for their conduct. I'm wondering if that includes children negatively influenced by violent video games? Right, let's not go crazy now.
