GTA Critic Politician In Prostitution Ring Bust

New York Gov. and critic of video game sex Eliot Spitzer has been linked to a prostitution ring. He apparently paid for sex. Federal investigators caught Spitzer via a phone tap in which the Governor planned to have a prostitute travel from New York to Washington, where he was on business, away from his wife and family. It's against Federal law to bring someone across state lines for the express purpose of prostitution. As game site GamePolitics points out, during his 2006 campaign, Spitzer uttered these now ironic words:

Like all parents, I know it is increasingly difficult to protect our children from negative influences... We have learned that when self-regulation fails, government must step in... We must do more to protect our children from excessive sex and violence in the media... Media content has gotten more graphic, more violent and more sex-based...

Currently, nothing under New York State law prohibits a fourteen-year old from walking into a video store and buying... a game like Grand Theft Auto, which rewards a player for stealing cars and beating people up. Children can even simulate having sex with a prostitute...

And crooked politicians can actually have sex with prostitutes on government business, so there. Ah, yes, this all makes perfect sense! Sooooooooo glad we all have our priorities straight.
Spitzer Linked to Prostitution Ring [NY Times via GamePolitics via Dtoid]

Comments

  • petey Guest

    Personally I believe this speaks volumes for these type of people. They project their demons onto these games and then act against them. Trying to redeem their own faults and protect a public that must also be as corruptible as themselves. Now if we can just find the skeleton in Michael Atkinson's closet...

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "Now if we can just find the skeleton in Michael Atkinson's closet..."

    Ah, snap! Zing! I cannot begin to describe how much I support this comment. Now, by no means do I think it's ideal to run the legal system like that, but the system is unfair as it is - and if he's being dishonest, that should be shown. Why can 1 person that most people had no say in electing dictate that we can have no R rating while everyone else is against his decision? Not fair. Not fair at all. Unfortunately, I don't think the law will be changed until he dies or retires. But he's kind of old, so he may retire soon.

